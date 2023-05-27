Rio Ferdinand explains why he thinks Arsenal’s season is inferior to Man Utd’s

It is true that Manchester United and Arsenal had contrasting seasons in terms of their league position and trophy aspirations. While Arsenal led the Premier League for a significant portion of the campaign, they were unable to maintain their form and secure the title. On the other hand, Manchester United may not have reached Arsenal’s level in the league, but they have the opportunity to finish the season with two trophies.

The decision to prioritise the league over cup competitions was a calculated risk for Arsenal, but it ultimately did not yield the desired outcome. While some Arsenal fans may feel disappointed by the lack of silverware, others take pride in the team’s progress throughout the season.

Fans of both clubs have been engaged in debates about which team had the better campaign. Manchester United supporters point to their potential trophy haul as evidence of a successful season, while Arsenal fans highlight their team’s improvement and league performance.

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United player, has expressed his opinion on the matter, stating why he believes United’s season is superior to Arsenal’s.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Have Man United had a better season than Arsenal? If you were just laying it down and saying if you’re a player, do you want to finish fourth and win a trophy, whatever trophy that is, or third and win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League, or second, no trophy but be involved in the title race?

“I’m only taking the trophy and whatever position I finish, to finish in the Champions League, that’s it. That’s a more successful season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not winning the league means many people will not see any progress in our season, but as the club’s fans, we understand how far we have come in this campaign.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…