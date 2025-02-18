Rio Ferdinand explains why one Nwaneri decision may have cost Arsenal the title

Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on a decision that he believes has kept Arsenal behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The Gunners continue their chase, having won their last match to keep the pressure on a Liverpool side that has looked almost unstoppable this season. Even when the Reds struggle in certain games, they still manage to secure victories, which is why many believe the title is theirs to lose.

Despite this, Arsenal has refused to back down and remains determined to push Liverpool until the end. Mikel Arteta’s men have matched Liverpool’s results in recent weeks, ensuring the gap between the two teams remains manageable. The Gunners understand that if they stay in top form and capitalise on any slip-ups, they have a genuine chance of overtaking their rivals.

However, Ferdinand believes Arsenal could already be in a stronger position had Arteta made a different decision earlier in the season. The former Manchester United defender pointed to the period when Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was sidelined, suggesting that Ethan Nwaneri should have been given more opportunities at that time.

Ferdinand shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, stating: “Arsenal could be nearer to winning the league and closer to Liverpool if your manager played Nwaneri when Odegaard was injured.” He continued: “What he is doing… he is cooking defenders, he is cooking teams. I think if he came in you would have got more points.”

While it is easy to look back and speculate on what might have been, Arsenal must now focus on the remaining games and continue their strong form. There is no point in dwelling on past decisions—the priority must be to keep winning and put themselves in the best position to challenge Liverpool until the very end.