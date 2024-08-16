Rio Ferdinand finally tips Arsenal to topple Man City “but there’s got to be a hunger”

Ferdinand predicts Arsenal win the league

Arsenal have a big season coming up and after the last two seasons falling just short in disappointment, this season will be a big test for the Gunners .Manager Mikel Arteta have put themselves as one of the top clubs in contention to walk away with the Premier League trophy this season. With some strong additions added and a good pre-season over in America and England, Arsenal fans will feel confident about the upcoming season and what we can achieve.

Ex Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has always been one of Arsenal’s biggest critics, but now he has recently spoke out saying he’s backing Arsenal to go on and win the whole thing this season, speaking to TNT Sport saying this “I think it’s hard to go against City because of how successful they’ve been over the last four seasons, they’ve set a new benchmark, a new record of four in a row”.

“But I just think Arsenal, Calafiori coming in on the left-hand side, if he comes in and shores that area up…I think he’s a fantastic player, played at Bologna under Thiago Motta, he understands that type of football that Arteta wants to play.”

“I think that was the area that was a slight weakness in the team, he gives them a bit of balance there and a bit of stability. So I’ll go maybe Arsenal to win it, but there’s got to be a hunger.”

And personally, I agree with Ferdinand, Arteta and Arsenal’s recruitment team have done great the past few seasons, bringing in quality players who have improved the way we play and made Arteta’s system look easy. Bringing in the right players, with the right mindset is huge for any club and considering how well our newcomers from last season settled in, we can only hope for the same with this years new arrivals.

Can we win the league and topple City off their perch? I think so. We’ve come so close in the last two seasons and I think we’ve been building and build our squad, making a more dynamic and stronger squad who work well together and give everything for the badge.

You need quality players and staff behind the scenes if you want to win this prestigious title, mindset is everything, and it looks like Arteta has been able to instil this at the club and made us look a lot more threatening but together as a club.

This season is going to be an exciting one and I, for one, cannot wait to see what’s in store for us this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

