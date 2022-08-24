Rio Ferdinand gives his observation on Odegaard becoming Arsenal captain

Rio Ferdinand says a captain’s armband could either make or break a player, but it seems to be having a positive effect on Martin Odegaard.

The 23-year-old is the Gunners’ captain from this campaign after its previous holders struggled.

Granit Xhaka fell out with the club’s fans after wearing the armband for some months in 2019.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals dried up and his bad attitude emerged when he was the club’s captain.

It seemed the club’s armband was cursed and no one would want to touch it.

Odegaard wore it temporarily towards the end of last season and he almost inspired Arsenal to finish in a top-four place.

The midfielder has looked comfortable with it so far and Ferdinand admits it looks good on him.

The ex-Premier League star said on his YouTube channel:

“I said that the armband could weigh too heavy on him. I said it could, there was a chance that it could. Some people, when they get the armband it changes them. He’s started the season brilliantly. As a player I really like Odegaard, last season he was fantastic.

“He was a wonder kid from 15 years old and now he’s starting to show why. You either get the armband weighing heavily on you, or it enables you to grow and become better. Three games in it looks like it’s making him a bigger player, a bigger personality and a bigger character.”

Odegaard is a dedicated and focused player who has managed to survive the hype of being a wonder kid early in his life.

As the captain of the Gunners and his national team, he is certainly set to stay in that role for a long time because his exemplary life earned him the armbands.

