Rio Ferdinand gives his opinion on Gabriel alongside Saliba

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his admiration for William Saliba’s impressive performances in an Arsenal jersey. However, he is quick to emphasise that Gabriel Magalhaes also deserves recognition for his crucial role in the defensive partnership with the Frenchman.

Saliba and Gabriel have emerged as the defensive pillars of the Arsenal team, and their partnership has continued to flourish, nearly helping the team secure the Premier League title last season.

While Saliba has earned acclaim as one of the world’s top defenders due to his outstanding displays whenever he represents the Gunners, Ferdinand believes that Gabriel’s contributions may not receive as much recognition as they should.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘He and Gabriel’s partnership is really blossoming I don’t think he does what he does without a good partner so you have to give Gabriel his flowers as well. He is the A-side in that partnership.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is also an outstanding defender and Ferdinand is right to demand that he needs to get more credit than he gets now.

The Brazilian will be one of our most important players for several seasons and the club knows this, so it rejected advances for his signature in the summer.

