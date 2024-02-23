Rio Ferdinand gives his opinion on what Saka must do to be world-class

Rio Ferdinand has insisted Bukayo Saka is not yet a world-class player and revealed what the Arsenal star must do to be one.

Saka has been one of the top footballers in Europe over the last few seasons, and the England international is a reason Arsenal is back among the title contenders in the Premier League.

He has also been nominated for several worldwide awards in the last few seasons, which is a recognition for the work he is doing.

However, Ferdinand did not name the Euro 2020 finalist in his list of world-class players at the moment and explained, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Saka’s got that world-class potential, but he hasn’t been exposed to the knockout stages of the Champions League and the longevity. That’s the difference.

‘All the other players on that list, you can see they’ve played in prestigious games and they’re producing those moments.

‘They’ve done ridiculous things over a long period of time.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Whether Saka is world-class or not is subjective, and Ferdinand has the right to his opinion, but some of us believe he is world-class, and that is valid too.

He is still just 22 and has enough time to meet Ferdinand’s requirements to be named a world-class player.

