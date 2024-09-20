Rio Ferdinand has his say on the Gabriel Saliba partnership

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães are currently the best centre-back pairing in Europe.

Both defenders have been in outstanding form, forging a solid partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defence over the past three seasons.

Their performances have made Arsenal difficult to break down, and they continue to earn praise for their contributions to the team.

Mikel Arteta is determined to bring silverware to the club, and the impressive displays of Saliba and Gabriel provide him with confidence that trophies are within reach.

Their fine form has also translated to European competitions, where they helped Arsenal secure a draw against Atalanta in Bergamo.

Asked if he thinks both defenders are the best pair in Europe now, Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Yeah, definitely. I think they are. They proved that the last couple of seasons now.

‘They’re resolute. They’re hard. They can do it in different ways. You’ve got a great blend. Saliba is a little bit more calm and wants to cover and sweep a little bit.

‘Gabriel’s on the front foot, more of a Martin Keown type. [He’s an] aggressive-type player. They complement each other so well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Gabriel have been standout performers for us since they began partnering each other and it feels great to have them in our group.

