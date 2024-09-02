Rio Ferdinand insists signing Sterling is a “ridiculous bit of business.” by Arsenal

Arsenal completed a late move for Raheem Sterling on deadline day, enhancing their attack with a very experienced player.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and only added a few players to their squad this summer.

Sterling’s move occurred after they sent Reiss Nelson out on loan to create room for the Chelsea loanee.

The Englishman is now eager to show why Arsenal chose to bring him to North London.

Before the Gunners signed him, the attacker was exiled from the Chelsea first team, with the Blues informing him that he was no longer part of their plans.

Most people believe this decision was both poor and disrespectful towards the former Manchester City star.

There are questions about his suitability for Arsenal, but Rio Ferdinand believes it is a brilliant piece of business by the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s a great business by Arsenal. From their perspective, this is a ridiculous bit of business.

“You’re getting an experienced winger who has won four league titles, he knows how to get it done.

“He’s played for some of the biggest clubs this country has to offer.”

Sterling has a lot of experience, and hopefully, the attacker will help us win some trophies.

