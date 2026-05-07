Rio Ferdinand is baffled that Arsenal star has spent a lot of time on the bench

Myles Lewis Skelly has been in outstanding form for Arsenal across their previous two matches after starting both games in midfield for the Gunners. The youngster has impressed with his energy, composure and ability to influence the game from the centre of the pitch during an important stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta has overlooked him for much of the campaign because he has preferred Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the left back position. Both players have delivered strong performances for Arsenal, which has limited Lewis Skelly’s opportunities in the starting line-up despite his growing reputation within the squad.

The youngster originally played as a midfielder throughout his development in Arsenal’s youth teams, and his recent displays against Fulham and Atletico Madrid showed that he can be trusted in that role at senior level. His performances demonstrated maturity beyond his years and highlighted his ability to contribute effectively in high-pressure matches.

Lewis Skelly Making His Case

Lewis Skelly is now expected to start more matches between now and the end of the season after proving his quality in recent weeks. Arsenal are continuing to compete on multiple fronts, and the midfielder’s emergence could provide Arteta with another reliable option during a demanding period of the campaign.

The young midfielder has also attracted praise from former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who has repeatedly questioned why the Englishman has not received more playing time. Ferdinand believes Lewis Skelly possesses the qualities needed to perform consistently for Arsenal and contribute positively whenever called upon.

Ferdinand Questions Arteta Decision

Following the midfielder’s impressive display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, Ferdinand shared his thoughts on the player’s situation. Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “I just thought how is he not getting more game-time?

“I just think the energy he brings to the Arsenal team, the aggression, he got out to players. I’ve been baffled that he hasn’t played more football for Arsenal.

“If you think about what he did last season, he was arguably the best young player in the Premier League. What’s he done wrong not to play?

“Listen, if Arsenal win the league then obviously Mikel Arteta is right but even talking just selfishly you want young English players playing and he showed he can play last season.”