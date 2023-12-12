Rio Ferdinand is jealous that Arsenal beat Man United to Declan Rice

Rio Ferdinand revealed his dissatisfaction with Manchester United’s failure to sign Declan Rice on Vibe with Five.

Rio said, “Declan Rice, I said it before, for Manchester United, he was the player I would’ve 100% gone and got. You could argue there’s midfielders with more ability than him.

“But I would argue that it’s only Jude Bellingham that comes near him in terms of being able to get into a dressing room and trying to get control of that dressing room and get the respect of that dressing room straight away.

“Not only with performances, standards, and helping with the culture and the environment, but the attitude and the likeability factor, the respect that he would get. It was important, and Man United allowed Arsenal to go and get him.”

For me, these statements represent the thoughts of other top-team fans whose clubs did not sign Declan Rice. Almost every major club would have wanted to acquire Rice’s services, even if Bayern Munich and Manchester City were the only teams to publicly approach him last summer other than Arsenal.

So, as a Gooner, do you ever realise how fortunate you are that Declan Rice opted to join Arsenal? He could have easily joined Manchester City or Bayern Munich, where he would have almost certainly won a trophy in his first season, but he selected Arsenal, which is still striving to win major silverware.

The 24-year-old’s influence has been enormous. He has firmly established himself in Arsenal’s midfield. He has been the most consistent Gunner this season, bringing his A game game after game. His enthusiasm and dedication on the field, as well as his game-reading ability, are exceptional. There was a time when Thomas Partey was essential to Arsenal’s midfield; they couldn’t function without him. However, Partey’s extended absence this season due to injury has not been felt. Rice has Arsenal’s defence locked down; William Saliba and Gabriel must always feel safe with him in front of them.

When Arsenal wins the league in May of next year, I’m sure many will agree that they couldn’t have done it without Rice and that paying £105 million for his services was well worth it.

Sam P

