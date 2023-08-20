Rio Ferdinand is the latest pundit to doubt Arsenal’s title chances

The Gooners have high hopes for this new season. There’s an expectation that after a long wait, they may finally get to test Premier League glory. Last season, they were so close to winning the league, but a lapse in concentration at the end of the season saw the Premier League title slip through their hands.

With the transfer deals they’ve closed this new season and the desire to rewrite their wrongs from last season, Arteta and the boys ought to feel they have all the leverage to lift the 2023–24 league title. However, Rio Ferdinand feels the Gunners will still not win the league title.

Responding to a fan claim on TNT Sports that Chelsea could finish above Arsenal, Ferdinand claimed he doesn’t see Chelsea having a better season than Arsenal, but the Gunners will still finish in front of them. However, the best he sees Arsenal achieving is a spot in the top 3.

Rio said, “As much as I would love to see that, it won’t happen!”

“Arsenal were brilliant last season. Arteta was magnificent, the recruitment again has been wonderful.

“They’ve arguably had one of the best strongest transfer windows up to this point.

“Declan Rice, Timber, Havertz definitely strengthened the squad, the depth the quality.

“I think they’ll be top three this year; they won’t win the league, though.”

You wouldn’t expect Rio to say Arsenal would win the league. Even so, him not saying they would doesn’t mean they won’t. Arteta and the boys have had a bright start this season; they’ve already won the Community Shield and already have one win out of one in the Premier League. They need to build on this momentum, and who knows, come next summer, they will have disapproved of the many doubters.

Daniel O

