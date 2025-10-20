Rio Ferdinand maintains his Premier League prediction as Arsenal widens gap on Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has reiterated his belief that this season belongs to Arsenal as they continue to extend their lead in the Premier League. The Gunners currently sit at the top of the table and maintained their position after a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham at the weekend. Their consistency has allowed them to create a buffer between themselves and the chasing sides, most notably Liverpool, who were already four points behind Arsenal prior to their fixture against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s unexpected defeat at Anfield to United has intensified the challenge for the Reds as they attempt to close the gap on Arsenal. The result adds to their recent difficulties, with Arne Slot’s side now enduring a string of setbacks that makes Arsenal’s title challenge more credible. Mikel Arteta’s team, in contrast, have demonstrated both resilience and tactical discipline, suggesting they are well equipped to maintain their advantage throughout the season.

Ferdinand’s Endorsement of Arsenal

Before the start of the season, Ferdinand expressed confidence that Arsenal were well placed to secure the Premier League title, and he has maintained that view following the recent results. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated, “I said before a ball was kicked this season that Arsenal, this is their chance to win the league. I felt they had to do it this year and couldn’t come second again. They’ve got a wonderful group of players, it’s probably the best squad in terms of depth in the league. They recruited well in the summer and found a way again against Fulham yesterday. They are my favourites to win the Premier League.”

Ferdinand’s comments highlight the strength and depth of Arteta’s squad, as well as the strategic recruitment that has allowed the team to remain consistent. The balance between experienced players and emerging talent has given Arsenal both creativity and defensive solidity, making them a formidable opponent in every match.

Challenges Ahead

Despite their current advantage, Arsenal must remain vigilant. Liverpool is unlikely to relinquish their challenge easily, and Manchester City are also in exceptional form. The title race will require sustained performance levels, with Arteta needing to manage both squad rotation and tactical adjustments carefully. If Arsenal can maintain their momentum and avoid significant setbacks, they remain strong favourites to secure the Premier League crown, with Ferdinand’s endorsement reflecting the broader perception of their capabilities this season.

