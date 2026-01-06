Rio Ferdinand makes a shock Arteta suggestion after Man Utd sacks Amorim

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Mikel Arteta could be open to the idea of becoming Manchester United manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. The claim has sparked debate, particularly given Arteta’s stability at Arsenal compared to the constant upheaval at Old Trafford in recent years.

Manchester United have now changed five managers since 2020, highlighting the lack of continuity at the club. In contrast, Arteta has been in his role since the end of 2019, meaning he has outlasted all of those appointments. During that time, he has enjoyed consistent backing from Arsenal’s ownership, even during periods when results or trophies have not met expectations.

Arteta’s Position at Arsenal

Arteta has not won a major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020, yet his position at Arsenal has never appeared under serious threat. The club remain confident that they have the right coach in place and continues to support his long-term project. Arsenal believe progress has been made under his leadership and is prepared to give him the time needed to turn strong performances into tangible success.

There are no plans from the club to part ways with Arteta in the coming seasons. Instead, they are hopeful that patience will be rewarded with trophies as the squad continues to mature and compete at the highest level. This approach contrasts sharply with the culture at Manchester United, where managers are often expected to deliver immediate success or face swift consequences.

Manchester United Temptation

United’s lack of patience has contributed to instability, making the role less attractive on the surface. Despite that, Ferdinand believes the stature and challenge of the job could still appeal to Arteta. Speaking on the subject, he suggested that the Arsenal manager would at least consider the opportunity, even if he would never publicly admit it.

As quoted by the Metro, Ferdinand said, “Nah, I don’t buy it, I do not buy it. He’s never gonna say it, he would never say it out loud. But I’m telling you, Mikel Arteta would sit there and consider it.”

The comments emphasise the enduring pull of Manchester United, even during a turbulent period. While Arsenal remain confident of retaining Arteta, speculation is unlikely to disappear given United’s status and ongoing search for stability. For now, Arteta’s focus remains firmly on his work in north London, where his future continues to look secure.