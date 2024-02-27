Rio Ferdinand makes bizarre Mikel Arteta suggestion over Man Utd role

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Mikel Arteta would eagerly accept the opportunity to become the next manager of Manchester United if approached to coach the Red Devils.

Arteta is currently performing admirably at Arsenal, and it seems unlikely for him to consider coaching another Premier League team.

His tenure at Arsenal is far from over, and the expectation is that he will remain with the Gunners for an extended period.

Manchester United is facing consistency issues under Erik ten Hag and may be in search of a new manager in the summer.

Several names have been linked to the Old Trafford position, and Ferdinand believes that Arteta would not reject the chance to coach the Red Devils if presented with the opportunity.

The former defender said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘No one is saying it’s happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, ‘do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you’ or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta.

‘Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, ‘listen guys, it’s been emotional but I’ve got to move, I’ve got to go.’

This is such a shocking suggestion, and it hardly makes sense because Arteta has always been a United rival.

The only club that can convince him to leave us and join them is Manchester City because he has a history with the Citizens.

