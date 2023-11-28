Rio Ferdinand mocks Arsenal over Thomas Partey injuries

Rio Ferdinand has ridiculed Arsenal over the ongoing absence of Thomas Partey from their squad due to injury.

While the Ghanaian midfielder is a reliable player when on the pitch, his injury-prone history has become a significant concern for the Gunners. This issue has prompted Arsenal to explore options for a potential replacement in either the upcoming January transfer window or the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side deems Partey too injury-prone to be a dependable presence, leading to efforts to facilitate his departure from the club. Partey has suffered at least two injuries in the current season and is presently sidelined with another.

Despite potential replacements such as Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi being linked to the Emirates, Arsenal fans acknowledge Partey as one of the best players in his position when he is fit. The club faces the challenging task of finding a balance between retaining a valuable asset and addressing recurrent injury concerns.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, Ferdinand said: ‘Thomas Partey is irreplaceable by the way [according to Arsenal fans] but he ain’t been seen this season! Not even mentioned on the show.

‘What’s happened to Thomas Partey?! Where is Thomas? Someone free Thomas Partey. Please, I need to see him again man.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how terrible Partey’s injury record has been since he joined us, we are not surprised that Ferdinand is mocking us.

The midfielder must be offloaded and replaced by the end of this season.

