Rio Ferdinand names Arsenal player who could be useful in the title run-in

Rio Ferdinand believes Gabriel Jesus’ experience as a serial winner at Manchester City makes him an invaluable figure for Arsenal as they pursue the Premier League title this season. The Brazilian joined the Gunners in 2022 and has remained one of their most important players in every campaign since his arrival.

Although Jesus has struggled with injuries, limiting the number of appearances he has made each season, his influence within the squad remains significant. His goal tally may have been affected by those setbacks, yet his overall contribution extends beyond statistics. He continues to be regarded as one of the finest players in the Arsenal squad.

Experience at the Highest Level

Arsenal would be pleased to retain him for the long term, but his current contract situation adds further importance to this season. Jesus has just one year remaining on his deal after the present campaign, meaning his performances could shape discussions over a new agreement. Delivering success would strengthen his position considerably.

During his time at Manchester City, he secured several major honours, including the Premier League title. Ferdinand believes that the experience of winning at the highest level could prove decisive for Arsenal during the run-in.

Ferdinand Highlights Leadership

Speaking via the Metro, Ferdinand emphasised the importance of leadership within a title race. He said:

‘That’s where experience comes in and that’s where Gabriel Jesus might be critical right now because he’s one of the only ones in that dressing room who has won something.

‘The players are going to be looking for answers and guidance.’

His comments underline the value of having a player who understands the demands of a championship campaign. In tight moments, composure and belief can make the difference. Jesus’ familiarity with those pressures could provide Arsenal with a crucial edge as they attempt to secure the Premier League crown.