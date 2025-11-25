Rio Ferdinand names one of Arsenal’s most underrated players

Leandro Trossard entered this season as one of the players many expected to struggle for minutes after Arsenal invested heavily in new attackers. Over time, however, he has consistently demonstrated his value, and the club recognised this by improving his salary package for the current campaign. Even so, they did not extend the length of his existing contract, a situation that has raised questions about his long-term prospects and the extent to which he may face competition for regular game time.

Consistent influence despite competition

In spite of the arrivals of high-profile players, Trossard has remained a trusted option for Mikel Arteta, who continues to appreciate the Belgian’s intelligence, versatility and end product. His performances have been strong throughout an extended period, reinforcing his importance within the squad. During Arsenal’s recent match against Tottenham, most headlines focused on Eberechi Eze after his hat trick, yet Trossard was one of the side’s standout contributors. His movement, work rate and technical precision were central to Arsenal’s attacking rhythm, underlining why he continues to earn the manager’s confidence.

Trossard’s influence is illustrated not only by his goals and assists but also by the timing of his key contributions. He has developed a reputation for delivering in decisive moments, a trait vital for a team with ambitions of competing at the highest level. His reliability makes him a valuable presence even in a squad filled with high-calibre attacking options.

Praise for his performances

Discussing Trossard’s impact, Rio Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel, ‘Trossard has been ridiculous. He doesn’t get the love he deserves from Arsenal fans because his goal contributions since he signed, only Saka has got more.’ He added, ‘Important goals he scores, whether it be an equaliser or a late winner he’s just input has been a joke. He needs massive, massive props.’

Trossard has long been regarded as a dependable performer, and his current level suggests he will maintain a significant role for Arsenal. His form, consistency and adaptability continue to enhance his standing within the team, ensuring that he remains a crucial figure moving forward.

