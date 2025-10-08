Rio Ferdinand names one player that Arteta would be thankful he signed

Arsenal made several high-profile signings during the most recent transfer window, and many now believe that Mikel Arteta no longer has an excuse not to deliver major trophies. The Gunners’ current squad is regarded as one of the most complete in the Premier League, possessing quality and depth across every position. Each addition made during the summer has elevated the team’s overall strength and reinforced its ambition to compete at the highest level.

Arsenal’s Strength in Depth

A close examination of Arsenal’s current group reveals a side built for sustained success. With proven talent throughout the squad, Arteta now has options capable of adapting to multiple systems and maintaining consistent performances. The club’s summer recruits have been widely recognised as top-tier players, ensuring healthy competition for places and greater tactical flexibility.

Among the new arrivals, one signing in particular has drawn high praise, Eberechi Eze. According to Rio Ferdinand, the former Manchester United defender, Eze’s arrival could prove pivotal for Arteta’s plans. Speaking on his show Rio Presents, Ferdinand said, “I think Mikel Arteta is sitting there saying, ‘Thank God we went and got [Eberechi] Eze. Thank God that the board backed me and I’ve got a ready made replacement in Eze.’”

He continued, “Because I don’t think he’s the type who would have put [Ethan] Nwaneri or [Max] Dowman into that position. I think he could play both of them [Eze and Odegaard] at times. But it’s a great problem to have.”

Eze’s Impact at Arsenal

Ferdinand’s remarks highlight the Englishman’s versatility and creative flair, qualities that make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s system. Eze’s early performances since his summer move from Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium have already demonstrated why the signing was so highly anticipated. His ability to influence matches, create opportunities, and seamlessly integrate into Arsenal’s attacking patterns has quickly earned admiration from fans and pundits alike.

Every player Arsenal acquired this summer could arguably thrive at other top European clubs, yet Eze’s arrival stands out for his dynamism and potential to transform the team’s attacking rhythm. As the season progresses, his continued development could prove decisive in Arsenal’s pursuit of domestic and continental success.

