Rio Ferdinand names one worrying part of Arsenal’s team

Rio Ferdinand has doubts over Arsenal’s midfield after their very fine start to this season.

The Gunners beat Crystal Palace at the start of the campaign and the team has momentum right now.

Everyone on the pitch made a telling contribution to the outcome of the game, and it was the perfect way to begin this season.

The Gunners have made some impressive signings in this summer transfer window, and more could still join.

In midfield, they added Fabio Vieira to the group, but their main men there remain Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Speaking about that position on the Arsenal team with his fellow pundits, the former Manchester United man said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

“I just worry about your central midfield.

“Xhaka hasn’t shown that he can be relied upon for long periods consistently. Partey, is he going to be fit? Is he going to be there in that sense?”

Our midfield has been a problem spot, but it has some of the best players in the league.

The issue we have mostly is that of injuries and suspension.

If our key men can stay fit, we will have almost no issue from that position.

