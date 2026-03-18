Rio Ferdinand names the player Dowman could replace at Arsenal

Max Dowman is widely regarded as a future starter for Arsenal, although patience will be required given that he is only 16 years old. The teenager recently made a notable impact off the bench in Arsenal’s match against Everton, changing the course of the game and underlining his potential.

Arsenal are delighted to have such a promising talent within their ranks and consider him one of the most exciting young players in England. The club are committed to managing his development carefully, ensuring he is not rushed into a role before he is fully ready. Nevertheless, when a young player begins to contribute at a senior level, questions naturally arise regarding how quickly he should be integrated into the starting line-up.

Ferdinand’s Bold Suggestion

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Dowman’s emergence could have significant implications for the current squad. As reported by the Metro, he said: “You know, Odegaard might not get a game now.

“Seriously, your captain might be gone. You’ve got Dowman who can play his position, Eze can play his position. Saka can play his position and go in there and go central. It’s mad.

“Saka will have a bigger season next year than he does this year trust me, stats wise and data wise. This year he’s been down.”

Balancing Youth and Experience

While such claims may appear premature, they highlight the competition for places within Arsenal’s squad. Martin Odegaard remains a key figure, but maintaining fitness and consistency will be essential if he is to retain his role over the long term.

It is still too early to determine who Dowman could replace, yet his rapid progress has undeniably created excitement. Arsenal will aim to strike the right balance between nurturing his talent and maintaining stability within the team, ensuring that both present performance and future potential are maximised.