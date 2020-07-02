Rio Ferdinand names two players Mikel Arteta can build his team around

Rio Ferdinand has urged Mikel Arteta to rebuild his Arsenal team around the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock.

Saka has just ignored interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to sign a new long-term deal at Arsenal.

The teenager has been one of the bright lights of the Arsenal team this season after he broke into the first team.

Arteta has struggled with the performances and attitudes of several Arsenal players this season, however, Saka has been very reliable with the young Englishman putting in performances beyond his tender age.

After he signed his new deal, Ferdinand was impressed and claimed that the club meant so much to the winger and Willock, and he advised Arteta to rebuild his side around them.

He told BT Sport, as quoted by Mail Sports: ‘I think Arsenal need people with the right attitude, right characters and people that want to be at the club.

‘Looking at his statement (Saka), he buys into the philosophy, and he wants to move forward with the club. I would build the club around him, around players like (Joe) Willock. The badge means something to these boys. They need to move forward together.’

Saka and Willock are two of the several youngsters that have been impressing at Arsenal this season.

Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli have also been putting in fine performances when they have played for the Gunners.