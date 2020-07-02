Arsenal News Gooner News

Rio Ferdinand names two players Mikel Arteta can build his team around

Rio Ferdinand has urged Mikel Arteta to rebuild his Arsenal team around the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock.

Saka has just ignored interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to sign a new long-term deal at Arsenal.

The teenager has been one of the bright lights of the Arsenal team this season after he broke into the first team.

Arteta has struggled with the performances and attitudes of several Arsenal players this season, however, Saka has been very reliable with the young Englishman putting in performances beyond his tender age.

After he signed his new deal, Ferdinand was impressed and claimed that the club meant so much to the winger and Willock, and he advised Arteta to rebuild his side around them.

He told BT Sport, as quoted by Mail Sports: ‘I think Arsenal need people with the right attitude, right characters and people that want to be at the club. 

‘Looking at his statement (Saka), he buys into the philosophy, and he wants to move forward with the club. I would build the club around him, around players like (Joe) Willock. The badge means something to these boys. They need to move forward together.’

Saka and Willock are two of the several youngsters that have been impressing at Arsenal this season.

Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli have also been putting in fine performances when they have played for the Gunners.

  1. Adajim says:
    July 2, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Am yet to see enough from Willock, I hope he prove me wrong, am not his fan, not convinced of his potential, I rate him the least of all our young stars

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      July 2, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      Adajim sometimes talents alone can’t cut it you have to workhard, what I like about wilcok is what he lacks in real talents he makes up for it with good hardwork.

      Reply
  2. The Deluded One says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    I agree that the jury is still out on Willock. To early to give him up though. I feel that Martinelli is another one to build the team around though.

    Reply
  3. ACE says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    I guess Rio doesnt have the spare
    time to do any independent research
    on Arsenals current first team. If he
    had the following names would be
    the real building blocks for Arsenals
    future revival.

    Tierney
    Saka
    Saliba
    Martinelli
    Pepe
    Niektah
    Leno
    ESR
    Mavro (if he can stay healthy)
    Balogun
    Tyreece John Jules

    Willock has had a few decent
    performances for the first team but
    I just dont rate him as high as others.

    Reply

