Thierry Henry really got inside Ruud van Nistelrooy’s head…

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed how Thierry Henry used to get inside the head of Ruud van Nistelrooy when both were at their peaks in the Premier League.

Henry is Arsenal’s all-time leading scorer and one of the best ever to grace the English game, but Van Nistelrooy is also arguably an underrated world class performer from that era as well.

The Dutchman was not really in Henry’s league, but he was an important player for United and clearly had a real winning mentality as he was always determined to out-score the Frenchman, according to Ferdinand.

Speaking about it now, the former England defender, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, said: “Ruud van Nistelrooy used to come in the changing room after a game, trust me, we’re trying to win the league, we’ve beat someone 3-1 or 4-1, he’s scored one goal, he’ll come in and look up to the TV and go ‘ohh’.

“He sits down, (we ask) ‘Ruud, are you alright, what’s wrong?’ And he’ll reply, ‘nothing, nothing.’ Then someone will go, ‘Thierry has scored two today, Ruud has only scored one, so he’s a goal behind now.’ And he’s sitting there devastated, and you can see it.”

This just shows quite how special Henry was as he tormented even the best players in the world – whether opposition defenders terrified of containing him, or rival strikers trying to keep up with him!