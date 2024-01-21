Rio Ferdinand pinpoints where Arsenal’s main problem lies

Rio Ferdinand has identified Arsenal’s primary challenge as they face difficulties in the title race. While Mikel Arteta’s team has showcased defensive solidity and commendable performances in midfield, their struggle to score enough goals in the attack has become a significant concern.

Arsenal concluded 2023 on a disappointing note, suffering defeats in their final two league matches against West Ham and Fulham. This downturn allowed Liverpool to surpass them at the top of the league table.

The Gunners aim for an improved performance in 2024, and they started positively with a convincing 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. However, Ferdinand emphasises that addressing the goal-scoring issues in the attack will be crucial for Arsenal’s success in the ongoing title race.

However, Ferdinand believes the problems in their attack need to be solved. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The people who have set the benchmark this season have been Manchester City, their top goalscorer is obviously Erling Haaland with 14 goals, he goes lame and gets injured. The next man, Alvarez comes in and has six goals.

“That’s the same as the top scorer here at Arsenal, it shows you where the problems are. If you look at the front positions, there’s not enough goals coming from that area, that’s a big problem.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know our attack is weak, but we made a mistake by not strengthening it in the summer.

Instead of Kai Havertz, we should have signed a new striker who can deliver the goals.

We have to wait until the summer before we can fix that problem, which is far from an ideal situation.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…