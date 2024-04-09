Rio Ferdinand praises Arsenal star for forcing fans to respect him

One of the best signings in the Premier League this season is Kai Havertz, which is surprising to say, considering his start to life at Arsenal.

Although he scored the only goal that helped Chelsea to defeat Manchester City in the final of the Champions League in 2021, Havertz’s move to the Emirates did not excite the Gunners’ fans.

The German had been underwhelming in the previous campaign at Chelsea, and not much was expected from him.

However, because of his pricetag, he was under pressure to perform and was poor during his opening months at the Emirates.

Havertz has turned things around for much of 2024, and even his strongest critics now admit they were wrong.

Former Man Utd star Rio Ferdinand has had his say and been surprised by Havertz form and said the ex-Chelsea man has turned doubters into believers.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Shout out to Kai Havertz.

‘Some of the fan base that he signed for didn’t even want him, wanted him out.

‘He said “do you know what, you’re going to have him, you’re going to have to respect me.” And he’s doing his thing. Respect to him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has proven so many people wrong and we have to admit that apart from Mikel Arteta, it is hard to find anyone who supported the German’s start to life at the club.

