Rio Ferdinand praises Arsenal’s setpiece coach for his impact on the team

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed with the impact of Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicholas Jover after the Gunners’ set-pieces became a major part of their success.

Arsenal has scored from a number of them this term, causing problems for Crystal Palace in their game yesterday.

Their first two goals were from set pieces that Palace could not deal with properly, and Arsenal capitalised on the opportunities.

The Gunners have found a lot of success in weaponising dead-ball situations, and that could be credited to the work of Jover, who joined the club in 2021.

He has been a superb addition to the coaching staff at the Emirates, and after several hours of training, Arsenal is now one of the top clubs on the continent in terms of scoring from set pieces.

After their win against Crystal Palace, Ferdinand said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Nicholas Jover is the set piece coach, he was recruited for Man City actually in the summer of 2021. He’s doing his job.

‘What you’ve done in Dubai is working. I mean, they’ve got the most set-piece goals this season 13 and 10 corners they scored from so they’re doing a really good job in that area.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest players in the country in our squad and that made it easier to implement a set-piece strategy, but it takes nothing from Jover whose work is remarkable.

