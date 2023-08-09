Rio Ferdinand predicts how Arsenal will perform this season

Last season, Arsenal caught everyone off guard by mounting a title challenge that came remarkably close to securing them the league crown, rivalling Manchester City’s dominance.

This unexpected surge transformed Arsenal into a team to be reckoned with, and as the current campaign unfolds, fans hold high expectations for another title challenge.

Recognising their newfound potential to be title challengers, a feat that won’t be without its challenges due to strong competition from other clubs, Arsenal has proactively bolstered their squad by welcoming fresh talents. Notable signings include Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz, whose prowess was highlighted by their victory in the Community Shield earlier this week.

Rio Ferdinand shares the sentiment that Arsenal will once again pose a formidable challenge to Manchester City’s title aspirations, fueled by their renewed strength and potential.

He tells TNT Sport:

‘Manchester United and Arsenal, two challengers. If anyone’s going to get close to (Man City) it’ll be those two.‘

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have tasted what it feels like to be close to winning the league and the boys now understand the demands being placed on them.

If we just add that small extra effort in our matches, we could be champions at the end of this season, but we have to take it game by game, victory after victory until the end of the season.

