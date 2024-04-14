Rio Ferdinand predicts the score of Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa

Rio Ferdinand has predicted Arsenal’s upcoming game against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Gunners will host Villa at the Emirates Stadium later today in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures in Europe this weekend.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has displayed impressive form this season, currently leading the Premier League standings.

As they aim to end their two-decade wait for the English title, Arsenal must continue their winning streak.

Securing a victory against Villa is crucial, but the Villans are also vying for a spot in the Champions League and will be determined to claim a win.

Additionally, Unai Emery returns to face the first English club he managed, and he may be motivated to disrupt Arsenal’s title aspirations.

But most people believe Arsenal will win the game. While predicting the score of all Arsenal’s games left in the league this season, Ferdinand said on TNT:

“Two-nil home win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Judging by our form since the start of the year, we can beat Villa comfortably, but we must respect them.

Despite our run of form, we must stay humble and respect every opponent we will face between now and the end of the season.

Let’s celebrate The Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…