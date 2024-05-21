Rio Ferdinand raves about Arsenal’s ever-present William Saliba “Top, top player”

It hurts that we’ve come so far and didn’t lift the title but this season has been one we as Arsenal fans will look back on and be proud of. We have an extremely young team, with a young manager, and we managed to compete with arguably one of the strongest teams in the world and took it to them till the very last day of the season, something not many other teams have been able to do in the last 10 years.

Last season we fell short and it hurt, but this season it feels a bit different, this season it really feels like we’ve grown into the squad we used to be. This squad has the fight and the determination to do big things and unfortunately that’s come at a time where Manchester City are a formidable force, but with a little more time and investment, we can definitely win something big with this team.

I think the big difference between this season and last has been our defence. Last season we were leaking through goals and making silly mistakes at the back, but this season, we’ve been extremely consistent and have managed to look solid in almost every game and a lot of the credit for that must go to the centre-back partnership of Gabriel and Saliba.

Obviously, Ben White has had a great season also, but you can’t really look past the Arsenal CB’s when you’re talking quality, and two players who have come to be perfect for us this season on many occasions.

For me personally, there’s no other CB partnership that has been able to thrive like theirs this season, they have been the backbone of every game we’ve played and have somehow managed to put in consistent good performances and when games have been tough, they’ve been the duo who have been able to save us from losing big games.

Rio Ferdinand was waxing lyrical about Saliba after the game against Everton saying this “Saliba, by the way, little stat for you. The only outfield player in Premier League history to go the full season playing every game, every minute.”

“No, no doesn’t look tired. Top, top player. Has got huge, huge potential. I still think there’s levels for him to go. Him and Gabriel as a partnership, wow.”

It’s clear that everyone see’s what were seeing and we have two centre backs who connect so well together and have been able to build this partnership up from a place where we were really struggling and as I said, I think people need to give a lot of credit to our defenders for keeping us in the title race this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

