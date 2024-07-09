Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal man is the best in the world in his position

The defender has been in fantastic form over the last few terms, and his emergence has helped Arsenal re-establish themselves as a force in English football.

Despite his impressive performances for Arsenal, Saliba had not been a regular for France until Euro 2024.

Now, he is a regular for the France national team and continues to deliver top performances in the competition.

France boasts one of the strongest defences in the tournament so far, and they have been tipped to win it.

Having watched Saliba excel in the competition, Ferdinand is certain that Saliba is probably the best defender in the world right now.