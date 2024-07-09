Arsenal News Latest News

Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal man is the best in the world in his position

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed with the performance of William Saliba so far as he shines for France at Euro 2024, following his standout season for Arsenal.

The defender has been in fantastic form over the last few terms, and his emergence has helped Arsenal re-establish themselves as a force in English football.

Despite his impressive performances for Arsenal, Saliba had not been a regular for France until Euro 2024.

Now, he is a regular for the France national team and continues to deliver top performances in the competition.

France boasts one of the strongest defences in the tournament so far, and they have been tipped to win it.

Having watched Saliba excel in the competition, Ferdinand is certain that Saliba is probably the best defender in the world right now.

The former Man Utd centre-back said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “France could do exactly what England are doing. They could stink the place out and still win this thing.

“Their defence, on paper, is better than ours. Saliba and Upamecano have formed a really good partnership. They’ve been brilliant.

“I think if you were going to pick the best centre-half in the world right now. You’d go with William Saliba.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is easy to see that Saliba is in a world of his own now that he is shining for France.

Previously, he struggled for the French national team, but now the defender is a star for club and country and needs to begin winning trophies.

  2. He is certainly one of the best at right centre back but not quite so assured on the left.The experience at LCB will stand him and Arsenal in good stead if eg Gabriel is injured.

