Rio Ferdinand reckons Arsenal man is the best in the world in his position

The former Man Utd centre-back said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “France could do exactly what England are doing. They could stink the place out and still win this thing.
“Their defence, on paper, is better than ours. Saliba and Upamecano have formed a really good partnership. They’ve been brilliant.
“I think if you were going to pick the best centre-half in the world right now. You’d go with William Saliba.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is easy to see that Saliba is in a world of his own now that he is shining for France.
Previously, he struggled for the French national team, but now the defender is a star for club and country and needs to begin winning trophies.
ADMIN COMMENT
Definitely 💯
He is certainly one of the best at right centre back but not quite so assured on the left.The experience at LCB will stand him and Arsenal in good stead if eg Gabriel is injured.