Rio Ferdinand reveals when Arsenal showed they can win the league

Rio Ferdinand is impressed with the quality of Arsenal and when they came from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, they convinced him they could win the league.

Arsenal has delivered some top-level performances this campaign and has spent a lot of time at the top of the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s side continues to do well against the odds and favourites Manchester City cannot catch them.

In the match against United, the Red Devils took the lead, with the Gunners needing to come from behind and they did in brilliant fashion.

Former United defender, Ferdinand believes their attitude after going behind makes them champion materials.

He said to an Arsenal co-host of his show via The Daily Mail:

‘You lot played like champions yesterday. I was sitting there watching it with my two sons and I turned to one and said, “Boy, these lot look like champions already with the way they are playing”.

‘The telling factor for me was when they went one down. There was zero panic, it was so calm. It was like, “We know we’re going to get chances, we’re going to get back into it”, and they did.

‘They were so calm and cool, composed and confident. It made me sit back and as soon as they scored the one I thought, “They’re going to win this”.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been almost unbeatable this season and other club’s fans are beginning to believe we truly could win the league now.

We have proven over time that ending this term with a trophy is a realistic goal, but we haven’t won anything yet and must maintain our high standards.