Rio Ferdinand reveals why Arsenal should forget about making a move for Real Madrid star

Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to forget about making a move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic this summer and focus of strengthening another area of their team instead.

The Gunners emerged as suitors for the Serbian this week as they continue to struggle to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Jovic joined Real Madrid in the summer after netting 27 times for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, but he has struggled to make an impact.

He has just two goals for the former European champions this season and Los Merengues look set to cut their losses.

Some reports have suggested that Arsenal would demand him to be added in any move that would take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Bernabeu, while others have suggested that Mikel Arteta wants to sign him regardless of if Aubameyang stays or not.

However, Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal would be strengthening the wrong department in their team should they move for the former Benfica star.

“He is someone who could add something to Arsenal but I don’t think Arsenal need a player in that position,” he told fans during an Instagram Live video as quoted by the Mirror.

“Arsenal need centre-halves. They need centre-halves who can defend and play as well. I played against Arsenal teams with the likes of Sol Campbell and Tony Adams.

“I don’t see that now. They have many good footballers but you need a blend.

“Why are they going for Jovic when they need to be looking at centre-halves? Arsenal is a fantastic club, what a club. But they need to get it right in other areas of the pitch.”