Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal man “has been a masterstroke signing”

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Arsenal’s acquisition of Leandro Trossard in the January transfer window and labelled it a masterstroke.

The Belgian moved to the Emirates at the start of this year after Mikel Arteta’s side failed to land Mykhailo Mudryk.

His addition to the squad has made Arsenal better and he bagged a hattrick of assists in their game against Fulham, which made him the talk of the town.

Speaking about the ex-Brighton man, Ferdinand said via the Daily Mail:

‘Trossard, I think, has been a masterstroke signing.

‘We can talk about loads of signings during the season. But I think he’s one, gives you that depth in those areas, the wide areas, up front, which you needed.’

Trossard has been a solid acquisition and his other suitors will wish they won the race for his signature.

We may have missed out on Mudryk, but Trossard seems to be the player we should have targeted all along.

The attacker is now set to play a vital role for us for the rest of this season and we can trust him to help us achieve our goals.

However, we do not have to rely too much on him and everyone in the squad must also do well when they play.

