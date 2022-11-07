Rio Ferdinand says Jesus is doing what Arsenal signed him to do

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal will not be very bothered by Gabriel Jesus’ goal drought because they didn’t sign him to score a lot of goals for them.

The Brazilian joined them from Manchester City in the last transfer window after struggling to hold down a starting spot at the home of the champions.

Jesus has never been a prolific goal scorer in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta believed he had the edge his team needed.

Although he has not scored many goals, his presence in the Arsenal team has made it better and they are having a very good campaign by their recent standards.

Speaking about the striker’s goal drought after their 1-0 win against Chelsea, Ferdinand said via Express Sports:

“I don’t think he’s been bought to score 30-plus goals.

“People are going to keep talking about goals, but he brings so much value that I’d argue, there wouldn’t be a bigger drop off if he left the team bar, William Saliba. You could make the same argument for Saliba maybe but he’s so important to Arsenal and what they’re doing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus may not score always, but he makes us tick in attack and he causes all kinds of problems for opposing defenders.

It is because he is a handful that other players can score goals for us, making him a key part of our success.