Rio Ferdinand says Man United won’t challenge Man City and Arsenal for the EPL title

Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal aren’t beating Man City to the league title, as he feels the Citizens are set for their 4th consecutive league title win.

“It pains me to say this, given where my loyalties lie, but I can’t look beyond Manchester City for the Premier League title. I think Pep Guardiola will make more history,” said Rio Ferdinand on the Mirror.

“He will be the manager of the first side to win four English top-flight titles in a row. That might raise the blood pressure of a few Manchester United fans who think I’ve committed sacrilege by making such a prediction.

“Man City are at a different level to the rest of the league. I also think that Arsenal will emerge as their biggest challengers, but in the final reckoning, I don’t see how the reigning champions won’t lift the trophy once again.”

Ferdinand’s claims aside, the Gooners hope that finally, this season, they can quench their league title drought.

The start of the 2023–24 season hasn’t been as successful as they hoped; they’ve dropped 2 points. Even though the situation is still in Arsenal’s hands, they still have every leverage to determine their outcome this season.

You wouldn’t expect Rio Ferdinand to back Arsenal for the league title, but you would expect him to promote Manchester United, So it is a surprise that he even tips Arsenal to come second.

Let’s prove we be better than Man United by beating them at the Emirates tomorrow.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…