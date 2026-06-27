Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd star is better than Rice at one thing

Rio Ferdinand has explained what he believes Kobbie Mainoo offers in midfield that Declan Rice and his current England midfield partner do not, as debate continues over the Three Lions’ midfield balance at the World Cup.

The arrival of Michael Carrick helped bring Mainoo back into the England setup, and the Manchester United midfielder eventually secured a place in the squad for the 2026 World Cup. However, the youngster has not featured regularly because Rice and Elliot Anderson have established themselves as Thomas Tuchel’s preferred midfield partnership during the tournament so far.

Rice Fitness Concern Opens Door

Rice has been managing an injury for several months, and England are continuing to monitor his workload carefully to ensure he remains available for the latter stages of the competition.

Following the disappointing draw against Ghana, England must now defeat Panama to guarantee progression, although there is a possibility Rice could be rested if he is not fully fit for the crucial fixture.

That situation could potentially create an opportunity for Mainoo to feature, with the United midfielder included in the squad to provide exactly that type of midfield cover when required.

If he does not play against Panama, however, Mainoo’s chances of making a meaningful impact at the World Cup could become increasingly limited as the tournament progresses.

Ferdinand Highlights Mainoo’s Strengths

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand explained why he believes Mainoo offers qualities in midfield that differ from both Rice and Anderson.

“But being able to get the ball off the back line and transfer it through the team, precisely through the lines, into the more dangerous areas of the final third, those players (Rice and Anderson), that’s not their first call and their best attributes as players.

“So, who do we have to do that? I thought, especially in the group stages, Kobbie Mainoo was one of the players who could come in and do that because his ability to beat the press first and then play or dribble through the press is better than Declan [Rice] and Anderson because that’s part of his game.”

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