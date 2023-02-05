Rio Ferdinand says time for Arsenal to show they are serious title challengers

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal’s loss to Everton gives them a chance to show their true colours and if they are ready to win the league.

Before the trip to Goodison Park, the Gunners had only lost one Premier League game all season and their fans expected them to secure another win.

Everton has been in bad form and just changed their manager, so they seemed like the perfect opponent for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the Toffees worked hard and defeated the Gunners, meaning Arsenal now has to bounce back quickly to keep Man City at bay.

Former United defender Ferdinand believes now is the time for the Gunners to show their true character.

He said via Metro Sport:

‘It’s a real psychological test for them now though, how do they handle this bump in the road? It’s a big learning curve for them.

‘I think they’ve come up against that type of low block quite often but the aggression I saw today teams haven’t been able to get close enough to Arsenal to play like this. They play so slick and play through teams.

‘These are the moments and times where you want your star man and game changer to turn up and produce and that can sometimes override the system.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Clubs who win the league go through setbacks; what is important is how they face them and recover.

No one expected us to lose to Everton, but we have no need to feel sorry for ourselves. Instead, we must work hard to get back to winning ways.

