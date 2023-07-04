Rio Ferdinand sends a message to Arsenal amidst Kylian Mbappe rumours

Arsenal has recently been linked with a potential move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly seeking a change of club.

Following Mbappe’s decision not to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the upcoming season, Paris Saint-Germain is looking to sell him during this transfer window.

While Real Madrid remains the primary contender for his signature, they currently do not appear to be actively pursuing a move for him, creating an opportunity for other clubs to secure the services of one of the world’s best players.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in Mbappe. However, former United defender Rio Ferdinand has dismissed any chances of either club successfully signing the Frenchman.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“I don’t think he’s even gettable (for Manchester United) at the price they’re talking about for him.”

Asked if Arsenal can sign him, he added: “You man (sic) can’t get him either! Arsenal can’t get him either. Don’t even start thinking and dreaming.

“It’s a good dream.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thinking we could sign Mbappe is wishful thinking because even our club executives will not make an effort to add him to our squad.

Everyone knows Mbappe is destined to play for Real Madrid and simply will not take a chance to join us.

Even if he considers our offer, we will struggle to go near whatever salary he earns in Paris at the moment.