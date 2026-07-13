Rio Ferdinand tells Arsenal to snap up unwanted Man Utd star 

Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal should move for Marcus Rashford as the Gunners continue to be linked with the Manchester United attacker during the current transfer window.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona and impressed during his time with the Spanish club. Despite those performances, Barcelona decided against making the move permanent and instead strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Anthony Gordon. The club could also add Karim Adeyemi, leaving little room for Rashford in their plans.

Arsenal linked with Rashford move

Manchester United could welcome Rashford back into the squad, but the club is also prepared to consider his departure during the current transfer window. Arsenal have consequently emerged as one of the clubs linked with a move for the England international as they continue to assess options to strengthen their attack.

Although Rashford has not received as much playing time as expected at the World Cup, he remains one of the standout players in the squad. His versatility and experience could make him an attractive option for Arsenal, particularly if changes are made to the club’s attacking department before the transfer window closes.

Ferdinand backs Arsenal transfer

Both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are expected to leave Arsenal this summer, creating a need for additional quality in wide attacking positions. Rashford has therefore been identified as a potential replacement, with Ferdinand believing the Gunners should take advantage of the opportunity to sign him.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when Arsenal were suggested as a possible destination by co-host Stephen Howson:

“I’m taking Rashford,”

“For 40 million, I am sweeping Marcus Rashford off his feet.”

Ferdinand’s comments underline his belief that Rashford would represent excellent value if he became available for the reported fee. Whether Arsenal decide to pursue the move remains to be seen, but the forward continues to be linked with the club as speculation surrounding his future at United continues during the transfer window.

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