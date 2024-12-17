Rio Ferdinand tells Arteta the easy (but controversial) way to fix Arsenal’s striker problem

Mikel Arteta has been given a straightforward piece of advice to get the best out of his attack in the short term, ahead of making that much-anticipated striker signing when the winter transfer window opens.

The Arsenal boss has been advised by the ex-Manchester United star defender Rio Ferdinand to trust Gabriel Jesus to lead his attack. Some might argue that Gabriel Jesus isn’t the clinical striker needed to solve Arsenal’s goal-scoring woes. However, Rio acknowledges this, but insists that if the Brazilian is asked to limit his movements and just stick to operating in the opposition’s box, he could be unplayable.

For the 27-year-old’s technical ability and determination, the Premier League icon suggests that in his conversations with other former PL defenders, they believe it would be tough to contain the ex-Manchester City star within the 18-yard box.

Given how Arsenal has struggled to score from open play, if I were Arteta, these would certainly be the things I’d try out, especially since other methods haven’t seemed to work lately.

Rio admitted on his podcast, “But he does other things and I don’t think you need that. I’ve actually said this to Jesus – ‘you play within the box, you’re a nightmare’.

“So many centre-backs who are pundits now, they go:‘I wouldn’t want to play against Jesus, he’s hard work to play against’.

“But I think he spends too much energy working outside where you earn your crust. Arsenal need a problem solved – that is normally, when he comes on the pitch, is to get a goal. Stay within the 18-yard box, do not move outside it and you will get your goals.”

Kai Havertz started strong but seems to have lost his vibrancy in recent weeks. He desperately needs a rest before he goes again in the second half of the season.

There’s talk of Gabriel Jesus leaving in 2025, but surely he shouldn’t go before being given a consistent run in the team. Who knows, he might end up salvaging his Arsenal career if he’s given a chance to implement what Rio Ferdinand has suggested when leading the attack.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…