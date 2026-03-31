Rio Ferdinand thinks Mikel Arteta is copying Sir Alex Ferguson

With several Arsenal players withdrawing from international duty, Rio Ferdinand believes the decision may have been influenced by manager Mikel Arteta, drawing comparisons to his own experiences under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arsenal are pursuing multiple trophies in the closing stages of the season and remain confident in their ability to compete on all fronts. The timing of the international break has therefore raised concerns about potential injuries to key players, which could disrupt their ambitions.

Focus on Club Priorities

The withdrawal of several players has been viewed by some as a precautionary measure, particularly for those not carrying serious injuries. From Arsenal’s perspective, protecting player fitness during a critical phase of the campaign is essential.

While international duty is typically a priority for players, the context of friendly fixtures has influenced decision-making. Missing non-competitive matches reduces the immediate risk, allowing players to remain fresh for decisive club fixtures.

Ferdinand Draws Ferguson Comparison

Speaking as reported by the Metro, Ferdinand suggested that such decisions are not uncommon and referenced similar situations during his playing career. He said, “No. They’ll all be available for selection, bar one or two.

“It’s definitely the manager saying listen this is the first win we could get in terms of the Premier League, we have to be ready, we need your energy, this is a friendly for your national team.

“I’ve heard this speech from Sir Alex Ferguson so I understand it. The guys have just gone this is our priority we need to win the league.”

Although most of the affected players are only missing friendly matches, there remains a broader consideration. Injuries sustained during international duty could also impact their availability for major tournaments, including the World Cup in the summer, making caution a sensible approach for both club and country.