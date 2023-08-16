Rio Ferdinand tips Martin Odegaard to be the EPL Player Of The Season 23/24

The Greatest Show on Earth, the new Premier League season, kicked off last weekend. There are many predictions for this new season, like Who will be the Premier League Player of the Season?

Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will be the one to beat this season’s. While speaking on the Official Premier League Twitter page, the Manchester United legend tipped the Arsenal playmaker to be so influential this season that he would bag the Player of the Season award.

The ex-Real Madrid star has made himself the one that other Gunners look at when they are looking for something to happen on the attacking front. When he isn’t creating chances, he is scoring or assisting; last season, he had 15 goals. He dictates the attacking play, as, at times, his link-up with Saka on the right side of the attack overwhelms opposing defenders.

Looking at Odegaard and realising he was only signed for £30 million, it is a steal; at the current market rate, he would have been a £100-million-plus player.

Surprisingly, as he backs the Norwegian for Player of the Season, he says he will win the individual Premier League award even if he believes Arsenal will finish third. The legendary PL defender feels the Manchester clubs will have better seasons than Arsenal and predicts Pep Guardiola will win his fourth league title in a row.

Do you agree with @rioferdy5's predictions for the 2023/24 season? 🔮 pic.twitter.com/jcQhzoNvKb — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2023

Oegaard was given the Arsenal fans Player of the Season award at the Nottm Forest game, could he go on to win the big one this season?

Darren N