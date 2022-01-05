Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to complete this transfer

Rio Ferdinand believes Alexander Isak is the real deal and the Englishman urged Arsenal to sign the Swede.

Isak was in stunning form for Sweden at Euro 2020 and has continued to perform well for Real Sociedad in La Liga.

The striker has been on the radar of the Gunners, but they have other targets and he also has other clubs looking to sign him.

Former Manchester United defender, Ferdinand believes the Gunners would sign a talented striker if they push to get the former Borussia Dortmund man.

‘He will be a good signing. Another young talented player. He has done really well in the Euros for Sweden, I thought. He is a talented player, man,’ he told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE as quoted by the Metro.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been one of the finest youngsters in Europe for some time now and a move to a much bigger club should come soon.

If he ends up at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta could groom him into one of the most lethal forwards on the continent.

The Spaniard has helped several players become much better at the Emirates so far and he could do the same for Isak.

However, Arsenal would need to beat competition from several other clubs to win the race for his signature.

