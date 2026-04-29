Rio Ferdinand wants Arsenal to free one player to play his game

Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to give Eberechi Eze greater freedom to express himself, believing the attacker could help deliver the league title before the end of the season. His comments highlight the importance of unlocking individual talent during the decisive final weeks of the campaign.

Eze has produced several impressive performances for Mikel Arteta’s side whenever he has featured this term. However, there is a growing view that he has not always been given the licence required to influence every match consistently.

Calls For More Creative Freedom

At times, it can appear that tactical instructions are limiting the impact certain players can make, including Eze. While structure is important, too much restriction can reduce the spontaneity and creativity that separates elite attacking players from others.

Eze possesses the ability to change games on his own, something he regularly demonstrated during his time at Crystal Palace. His dribbling, close control, and eye for goal make him the type of player capable of deciding tight contests.

Ferdinand Makes Strong Case

Ferdinand has now called for Arsenal to hand the midfielder more freedom, arguing that such a decision could be decisive in the title race. Speaking via Rio Ferdinand Presents, he said: “You know what I think is a key thing? You’ve got to let Eze free. Let Eze go and win you the league.

“If Eze is let free and told to go and do it, Eze wins you lot the league right now, I’m telling you.

“If he’s playing with his handbrake half on then it’s going to long, long 90 minutes for you lot.

“If you let him just roll and let him go, my man is capable, I think, of dragging you lot over the line.”

His remarks reflect a belief that Arsenal should trust instinctive players in pressure moments rather than overcomplicate their roles. In tight title races, one individual spark can often prove decisive.

For Arteta, the challenge is finding the right balance between tactical discipline and allowing flair players to operate naturally. Too much freedom can create risks, but too little can blunt a side’s attacking threat.