Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd flops to learn from Arsenal man

Rio Ferdinand has used Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as an example of a player that knows how to play on the wing.

The Euro 2020 finalist has been developing well at Arsenal and he is one of the finest attackers around.

He is leading the club towards an unlikely title challenge and they are also making progress in Europe.

United has top players who cost them millions more than Saka, an academy graduate from Hale End.

Yet these players do not deliver as well as he does. Ferdinand believes the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony can learn from the Arsenal man.

He said via his FIVE YouTube channel:

‘The best teams, the winners, get teams one-versus-one, they wait for that moment in the game. They might only get two or three moments in a game where they stand that full-back up one-versus-one.

‘Saka does it as well as anyone at the moment in the league. They get the full-back one-versus-one and they say, “right, I’m going to ghost you.”

‘At the moment, our wide players aren’t doing that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is the proper attacking player every club needs and most would be jealous of us now.

The attacker keeps getting better and it is delightful to see him mature into a player that can influence the outcome of our matches.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids