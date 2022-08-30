Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal about getting carried away over Gabriel Jesus

Rio Ferdinand has warned Arsenal not to get carried away by the performance of Gabriel Jesus, so much that they make unrealistic comparisons.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Manchester City in this transfer window, and he has been exciting to watch.

The attacker had worked with Mikel Arteta at the Etihad, so it has been easy for him to get used to life at the Emirates.

Arsenal has won four out of four league games this season, and Jesus has been a major contributor.

However, Erling Haaland, who replaced him at Manchester City, is having a better season in terms of goals scored.

The Arsenal fans do not care. Some believe Jesus has been the best player in the league so far.

But Ferdinand warns via his FIVE YouTube channel.: ‘I think that Jesus’s impact has been unreal.

‘I think that he has been a fantastic signing, an absolute major signing for Arsenal, but please don’t go overboard like all Arsenal fans do.

‘When you have got [Erling] Haaland banging in a hat-trick at the weekend and you are going, “Oh, Jesus is overshadowing him still”, what are you talking about?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

They underrated Jesus at City, and he is now showing his class in the Arsenal team.

Haaland has been the better player, but we are excited to watch Jesus play, and we are allowed to do so as he continues to do well.

Hopefully, our love and support will spur him on to scoring more goals for us.

