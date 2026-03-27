Rising teenager told why he should leave Arsenal

Adrian Durham has urged Max Dowman to consider leaving Arsenal, suggesting that remaining at the club may not be the best move for his career.

The Gunners have recently identified Dowman as one of the brightest talents to emerge from their academy in recent years. He has already begun demonstrating his quality in the senior team. In a recent game against Everton, the youngster came off the bench and helped the Gunners secure a crucial victory when it seemed they might drop points.

Dowman is returning from a long-term injury suffered while playing for the youth side, and he is expected to feature more regularly for the senior team soon. Even in the youth ranks, he has consistently performed above his age level, showing potential to make a significant impact in the first team if managed carefully. Arsenal appears willing to allow him to grow naturally, avoiding the risk of rushing his development.

Durham’s Warning on Dowman’s Career

Despite his promise, Durham has expressed concern over the young player’s long-term prospects at Arsenal. He said on Talk Sport:

“Max Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as soon as possible.

“Dowman has seen Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career derailed by MIkel Arteta. He’s not even third choice left-back now – [Piero] Hincapie and [Riccardo] Calafiori ahead of him in a Wembley final.”

His comments highlight the risks that talented youngsters face at top clubs, where securing regular first-team football can be challenging. Even highly promising players may struggle to establish themselves if opportunities are limited.

Balancing Development and Playing Time

At the start of his professional journey, Dowman seems to trust Arsenal’s plans for his development at the Emirates. However, the need for consistent playing time may require him to consider alternative opportunities.

If he navigates this stage carefully, combining growth with first-team experience, Dowman could still realise his potential and establish himself as a key figure in professional football. The next decisions he makes will be crucial for his career trajectory.