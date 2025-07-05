Rival claims Arsenal have just landed a silent game-changer for Arteta’s project

Gabriel Heinze could provide tactical spark following Cuesta’s exit

Carlos Cuesta’s departure from Mikel Arteta’s technical bench caught many by surprise. The 29-year-old, widely appreciated for his role in Arsenal’s tactical evolution, was seen as a key figure behind the club’s recent resurgence.

Still, there was a sense of pride as Cuesta secured his breakthrough, being trusted to lead Serie A side Parma as their new head coach. A bold move for both club and coach.

Cuesta’s replacement

On Friday, Just Arsenal relayed reports that former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze is set to step into Cuesta’s shoes. But Arsenal have not just landed another animated figure on the touchline, they have acquired a tactical mind whose influence could prove pivotal in the club’s pursuit of silverware.

A tactical genius?

That is not just hyperbole. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who played under Heinze at Argentinos Juniors, has spoken glowingly of his former coach.

“I think he [Potter] is similar to Gabriel Heinze as a manager,” Mac Allister told The Independent. “They are similar because they are tactical managers and they want to keep the ball in every match… I learned a lot of things from Gabriel and he’s been a big influence for me.”

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, Mac Allister went even further, describing Heinze as “the coach who has brought the best out of him and taught him the game.”

For three consecutive seasons, Arsenal have flirted with Premier League glory, only to fall just short. Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal are prepared to make a significant investment in a new centre-forward this summer, and many believe that Arsenal need a marquee-signing or two to get them over the line next season.

But perhaps the missing piece was not only on the pitch, it was also on the bench. Heinze’s arrival could offer more than meets the eye. His tactical insight, intensity, and fresh perspective may be precisely what Arteta needs to take this team over the line.

If Mac Allister’s words are anything to go by, Arsenal may have just added a silent game-changer to their backroom staff.

Daniel O

