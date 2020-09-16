Rival Premier League boss confirms interest in Arsenal teenager

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United are interested in signing Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old New York-born striker has entered the final year of his current deal at Arsenal and he isn’t interested in signing a new contract.

The striker wants to play first-team football as soon as possible, but he is behind the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order.

He will need to be patient to break into the Arsenal first team, but that is something that he is not prepared to be.

Several teams like Brentford, Southampton and AC Milan have all looked at signing him recently, but Sheffield United is the team that has recently made a bid for him.

Mail Online claimed yesterday that Arsenal rejected a £3m bid from the Blades and told them to pay as much as £15m to sign the teenager.

Wilder has now admitted that his team did make an enquiry over landing the striker.

He said as quoted by Examiner Live: “Yeah, we made an enquiry regarding the young man at Arsenal.

“That’s left with the CEO at our club and at Arsenal.

“I wanted to affect different areas and felt we have done. I wanted to bring young players in, which we have done. The last one that we have talked about at the top of the pitch we want attributes that suit us and hopefully move us forward.”