Rivaldo urges Arsenal target to make Premier League move

Rivaldo has urged Philippe Coutinho to return to the Premier League as he continues to struggle since he left the competition.

The Brazilian left Liverpool for Barcelona in the winter of 2018, and he has been unsettled since that time.

He was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this season, and his form hasn’t been good enough for the Germans to keep him with them permanently.

He will now return to Barcelona where he is no longer needed, meaning he will look to find a new club after Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign next month.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal, Leicester City and Newcastle in the Premier League and Brazilian legend, Rivaldo believes that a return to the English top-flight will be perfect for him.

Rivaldo said as quoted by Goal: “Philippe Coutinho will soon return from his loan at Bayern to Barcelona but I doubt he can revive his career there.

“His best option could be returning to English football where he spent the best seasons of his career and in which his qualities seem to be best suited, as he proved at Liverpool when was one of the best players in the Premier League.

“At Arsenal, Tottenham or Leicester, Coutinho could be a regular starter next season. It would be a good opportunity for the Brazillian to rediscover his best form and show that he continues to be an excellent player who belongs to the elite.”

Mikel Arteta will hope that he can beat competition from others to land the Brazilian who might give the Gunners the creativity that they lack.