Rivaldo urges his countryman to leave Arsenal

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged some of his countrymen, including Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, to leave the Premier League.

The Gunners signed Jesus to be their main striker, but he has struggled with injuries and a lack of goals.

Jesus is now behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order, as the German scores more goals and delivers the performances Mikel Arteta wants from his frontman.

This situation has made it difficult for Jesus to secure his place in the team, and he has also lost his spot in the Brazilian national team.

Returning to the national team will be challenging for Jesus, as well as for players like Casemiro and Antony. Rivaldo has suggested that these players leave their Premier League clubs to revive their careers and improve their chances with the national team.

He said, as quoted by Football365:

“The same goes for Gabriel Jesus. He has lost his place in the Arsenal starting line-up and spends too much time on the bench.

“He has already been to the World Cup, but there are other players in the same position standing out, scoring goals, and Jesus needs more minutes.

“Without much opportunity to play, it is time for him to think about leaving the club to be able to return to the Brazilian national team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz deserves to play ahead of Jesus, and the German has enjoyed Mikel Arteta’s preference so far.

Jesus knows that if he wants to return to the team, he has to start scoring more goals; otherwise, he can ask to leave.

ADMIN COMMENT

